CDD 3 thrilled to recover $3,787 in fines levied against home in foreclosure

By Meta Minton

It’s been a stormy situation at a home in the Village of Polo Ridge, but at long last a rainbow has appeared.

The abandoned house has been a source of strife for neighbors. The owners of the home at 718 Santa Fe St. had died and the property was in foreclosure. The water and utilities were shut off, but a squatter moved in anyway and was arrested at the home in 2021. The neighborhood was up in arms.

Mark Brionez

Under a new process led by District Counsel Mark Brionez, Community Development District 3 supervisors filed a lien on the property in an attempt to recover $4,000 in fines imposed for cutting the grass and trimming the hedges. 

Supervisors learned on Friday that the property has been sold and the lien was paid off to the tune of $3,787. There were not sufficient funds from the sale of the home to pay the full amount, therefore the board was faced with the decision to forgive the remaining $299 in fines. The $3,787 far exceeded the amount actually spent to maintain the property.

This home at 718 Santa Fe St. has been sold
This home at 718 Santa Fe St. has been sold.

“This is one I would like to shout from the rooftops,” said CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby, who rejoiced at the recovery of the money.

He is always opposed to forgiving fines, but in this case, it would have cost more to try to go to court and recover the remaining amount.

