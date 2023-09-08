Crowd shows up to protest 25% hike in maintenance assessment

A big crowd showed up Friday to protest a 25 percent hike in the maintenance assessment in Community Development District 4.

Extra chairs had to be brought in to accommodate the large group of residents who attended the board meeting at Savannah Center to express their unhappiness at the prospect of a 25 percent increase.

Supervisor Mark Hayes wanted to know where residents had been in the previous months when the board had been working on the budget. He asked for a show of hands of people who had attended meetings in which the budget had been discussed. Very few hands went up.

He also reminded the crowd that in the past several years, CDD 4 has been hit with some costly problems, including sinkholes in the Village of Calumet Grove, underdrain repairs in the Soulliere Villas and hurricane cleanup that was not reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. CDD 4 is also looking at more than $800,000 in road repairs. CDD 4, which is located in Marion County, is in the unique position of paying for the maintenance of its roads.

Hayes also showed a sobering chart forecasting that CDD 4 will see a budget shortfall within a few years if a maintenance assessment was not approved.

Hayes said the increase will personally cost him $154.

CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener said the budget process is difficult.

“You have no idea how much we agonize over the budget,” Wiener said.

The $4.5 million budget was approved on 4-1 vote. Wiener cast the lone vote against the measure. He said he was against the 25 percent.

Tables showing how the increase will impact homeowners can be seen at these links: CDD 4 Table 1 CDD 4 Table 2