Local pest control manager arrested after allegedly biting girlfriend’s arm

A local pest control manager has been arrested after allegedly biting his girlfriend’s arm during a brawl over finances.

Joseph DiCamillo, 38, of Summerfield, who works for Arrow Exterminators, pleaded not guilty to a charge of battery this week in Marion County Court. He remains free on $2,000 bond.

DiCamillo arrived home from work on Aug. 29 and got into an argument with his girlfriend because she is “not working as much,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

DiCamillo walked outside to remove the license plate from the woman’s car. She began videotaping him so she could prove to her boss she has no way to get to work. DiCamillo snatched the phone away from the woman and held it up high enough that she could not reach it. He attempted to delete the footage from her phone. DiCamillo threw the phone to the ground and stomped on it. He pushed the woman to the ground and bit her on her left arm, the report said.

DiCamillo told deputies that he and the woman had been arguing over money. He informed her that the vehicle he has allowed her to drive would no longer have insurance coverage. He said he went outside to take a photo of the vehicle’s license plate. He claimed he did not remember taking the woman’s phone.

A witness who saw a portion of the altercation backed up the woman’s version of the story.