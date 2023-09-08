71.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 8, 2023
type here...

Local pest control manager arrested after allegedly biting girlfriend’s arm

By Staff Report
Joseph DiCamillo
Joseph DiCamillo

A local pest control manager has been arrested after allegedly biting his girlfriend’s arm during a brawl over finances.

Joseph DiCamillo, 38, of Summerfield, who works for Arrow Exterminators, pleaded not guilty to a charge of battery this week in Marion County Court. He remains free on $2,000 bond.

DiCamillo arrived home from work on Aug. 29 and got into an argument with his girlfriend because she is “not working as much,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

DiCamillo walked outside to remove the license plate from the woman’s car. She began videotaping him so she could prove to her boss she has no way to get to work. DiCamillo snatched the phone away from the woman and held it up high enough that she could not reach it. He attempted to delete the footage from her phone. DiCamillo threw the phone to the ground and stomped on it. He pushed the woman to the ground and bit her on her left arm, the report said.

DiCamillo told deputies that he and the woman had been arguing over money. He informed her that the vehicle he has allowed her to drive would no longer have insurance coverage. He said he went outside to take a photo of the vehicle’s license plate. He claimed he did not remember taking the woman’s phone.

A witness who saw a portion of the altercation backed up the woman’s version of the story.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Jennifer Parr’s son’s slap on the wrist spotlights double justice system

A Village of Tall Trees resident claims Jennifer Parr’s son’s slap on the wrist after his arrest spotlights the “double justice system.”

Give me a break!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident addresses the complainers who are unhappy about noise from The Villages High School football games.

A little peace and quiet is not too much to ask

A future homeowner in The Villages responds to a Letter to the Editor defending the “joyous” sounds of football games and pickleball.

We love the energy of Friday night football!

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves the energy coming from the new football stadium at The Villages High School at Middleton.

Issue a Silver Alert for Joe Biden!

A Village of Fenney resident contends its time to issue a Silver Alert for Joe Biden

Photos