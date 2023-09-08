76.1 F
The Villages
Friday, September 8, 2023
New Villager wants to add onto garage to accommodate boxes she needs to unpack

By Meta Minton

A new Villager wants to add onto her garage to accommodate boxes she needs to unpack.

Virginia Nazworth recently purchased her home at 2956 Fair Oak Terrace in the Cottages of Summer Chase. She bought the home last year for $360,000.

She still has many boxes to unpack and can’t park her 2022 automobile in her garage because it is full.

Virginia Nazworth's home in the Cottages of Summer Chase
Virginia Nazworth’s home in the Cottages of Summer Chase.

She wants to add onto her garage, but her request has been denied by the Architectural Review Committee. Nazworth took her case Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at their meeting at Savannah Center.

She said she has been trying to make progress on her unpacking, but that progress has been slowed down by the extreme heat. The presence of the boxes in her garage has forced her to park her car in the driveway. She is afraid the car could be stolen or a thief might cut out the catalytic converter.

The home is a courtyard villa, and though she could add a golf cart garage, she could not add another garage.

Supervisors said they could not make an exception for Nazworth and if a change would be made to the ARC manual it would have to be for all courtyard villas. Her request was denied.

