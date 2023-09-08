Homeowner questions money spent on flowers as CDD 2 raises assessment by 10 percent

Resident Paula Howard questioned money spent on flowers as the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Friday to raise the maintenance assessment by 10 percent.

The Village of Alhambra resident criticized the board and challenged supervisors to sharpen their pencils when it comes to budgeting.

“Ten percent may not seem like much, but everything is going up and it all adds up,” Howard said.

She chastised the board members and accused them of not looking out for the best interests of the residents.

“I am not happy about the increase. It’s time public officials started handling the budget as if it were their own money. If I have an increase in one area, I find ways to cut in other areas,” Howard said.

She pointed to the flowers planted in common areas of CDD 2.

“Planting perennials would save money over annuals,” said Howard, who said she is a gardener. “The Villages does a lot of things that wastes money.”

Despite Howard’s plea, the board voted unanimously to approve the $1.379 million budget.

To see the maintenance assessment fees to be paid in CDD 2, check to following chart: CDD 2 maintenance assessment rates with 10 percent increase