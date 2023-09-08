Residents will no longer need ARC approval to remove trees from their property

Residents will no longer need Architectural Review Committee approval to remove trees from their property.

Supervisors in community development districts in The Villages are relaxing the ARC requirement for tree removal as it has become unnecessary.

In 2019, legislators approved a Gov. Ron DeSantis push to allow homeowners to remove trees from their property without having to receive the blessing of local government.

“The state of Florida has made it very easy to remove trees. All a homeowner has to do is get an arborist’s report,” Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said. “Going to ARC is really a moot point.”

Some officials are mourning the fact that so many homeowners are cutting down trees. Now there’s one less hurdle for them to clear before tree removal.

“I have seen people buy a house and then cut the trees down. It bothers me to no end to see these beautiful mature trees cut down,” said Community Development District 1 Supervisor Kathy Porter.

When the change goes through after public hearings, the following trees will no longer receive ARC approval for removal:

• Oaks

• Magnolias

• Elms

• Maples

• Holly

Residents have always been allowed to remove palm trees without approval because palm trees are considered grass. However, Villagers living in the Lady Lake portion of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been required to receive permission to cut down palm trees.