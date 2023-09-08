Samuel C Jacob, Jr, 86, of the Villages passed away April 30th, 2023, at his home from complications of Parkinsons. He was born December 26, 1936, in Hartford CT. He was the son of the late Samuel C Jacob and Mary Ident Jacob.

When Sam was a young boy, the family moved from Hartford to Middletown CT. Sam attended St.Johns Elementary School and graduated from Vinal Technical High School. After graduating from High School, Sam enlisted in the US Marine Corp. He served four years in the Marines and rose to the rank of Sergeant.

After leaving the US Marine Corp Sam moved to Olympia, WA. He graduated from St. Martins University. In 1962. Sam married Donna Campbell and went to work as the director of a nonprofit. While he was in Olympia, Sam and a group of his fellow Marines formed the Marine Corp League Club.

After being a director of a nonprofit for 20 years, Sam went to work as an agent of the IRS. Sam’s favorite statement was “for 20 years he gave out money and for next 20 years he collected money.”

Sam’s wife, Donna passed away September 9, 2007, and Sam moved to Hawaii. In Hawaii he was a member of the US Marine Corp League and president of the Whitmore Senior Club.

In 2010 Sam married Carol Cashman. In 2014 Sam and Carol moved to The Villages, FL. Sam was a member of the Straight Shooters, Shooters World, Champion Samba player and member of the Western States Club, the Irish Club and the Massachusetts Club.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna Jacob, sisters Francis and Patricia and son Terry. Sam is survived by his wife Carol, his brother Al, two sons Tracy and Randy, brother-in-law Wayne Cambell and his wife Janet Cambell, step daughter Melissa Botha and step son Christian Bibbo and eleven grandchildren & his faithful dog Daisy May.

A celebration of life will be held 9/11/23 at Eisenhower Recreation Center at 12:30pm.