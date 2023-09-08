71.5 F
The Villages
Friday, September 8, 2023
Tierra Del Sol North residents feeling neglected due to lack of flowers

By Meta Minton

Residents of the Village of Tierra Del Sol North are feeling neglected due to the lack of flowers at their entrance.

The sign is located on what is believed to be Developer-owned property at the home of the Tierra Del Sol Championship Golf Course and the Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol.

Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky Hyder said at Friday’s meeting that resident of Tierra Del Sol North have approached him about the lack of flowers at the entrance.

“They want flowers like every other entrance in our community,” Hyder said. “We are talking about a fairly minimal expense.”

The residents have reportedly approached the Developer about planting flowers by the sign, but have not received a favorable response.

It would be a unique situation, with CDD 1 spending money to plant flowers on the Developer’s property.

All supervisors were in favor of exploring the planting of flowers at the Tierra Del Sol North sign.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said the next steps would be verification of ownership of the property and determining the cost for planting flowers.

