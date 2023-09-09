Another tirade from Marsha about President Trump

To the Editor:

Oh Marsha, Marsha, Marsha will you never stop lambasting Trump or the Republican Conservative party?

Tirade after tirade you bleat and bray how bad Trump is but never mention your hero Barrack Hussein Obama’s destruction of this great country. Anyone willing to really look under the tent at Obama’s administration will find he and his cronies such as Hillary and Soros are the engine behind destruction of America right before our eyes. Never a peep from you when the truth of the Biden corruption is plainly noted on media .Anyone with any common sense would know feeble crooked “Uncle” Joe can no longer be allowed to speak without Q cards. Marsha why does all of Biden’s failures miss your arrow straight target of what is obvious to 70 percent of Americans, Obama is the puppet master the corrupt media are at his calling. Sorry forgot for a second you have been for years Obama’s biggest support

Simple logic are you better off now, or with Trump running the country.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont