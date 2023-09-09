87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 9, 2023
type here...

Another tirade from Marsha about President Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Oh Marsha, Marsha, Marsha will you never stop lambasting Trump or the Republican Conservative party?
Tirade after tirade you bleat and bray how bad Trump is but never mention your hero Barrack Hussein Obama’s destruction of this great country. Anyone willing to really look under the tent at Obama’s administration will find he and his cronies such as Hillary and Soros are the engine behind destruction of America right before our eyes. Never a peep from you when the truth of the Biden corruption is plainly noted on media .Anyone with any common sense would know feeble crooked “Uncle” Joe can no longer be allowed to speak without Q cards. Marsha why does all of Biden’s failures miss your arrow straight target of what is obvious to 70 percent of Americans, Obama is the puppet master the corrupt media are at his calling. Sorry forgot for a second you have been for years Obama’s biggest support
Simple logic are you better off now, or with Trump running the country.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Morse Boulevard safety issue is similar to the Charter School

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, likens the Morse Boulevard problem to The Villages Charter School.

Jennifer Parr’s son’s slap on the wrist spotlights double justice system

A Village of Tall Trees resident claims Jennifer Parr’s son’s slap on the wrist after his arrest spotlights the “double justice system.”

Give me a break!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident addresses the complainers who are unhappy about noise from The Villages High School football games.

A little peace and quiet is not too much to ask

A future homeowner in The Villages responds to a Letter to the Editor defending the “joyous” sounds of football games and pickleball.

We love the energy of Friday night football!

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves the energy coming from the new football stadium at The Villages High School at Middleton.

Photos