Lake County Clerk’s Office in The Villages will be closed for refurbishing

The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s North Lake Branch Office, located at 902 Avenida Central in The Villages, will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15 due to building refurbishment.

Marriage license services, as well as passport processing by appointment, remain available at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., Tavares, and the South Lake Branch Office, 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont, during the closure.

For those looking to make a next-business-day payment, submit documents for recording, or deliver court documents for filing, the Clerk’s Office offers convenient drop-box locations for these services, which are available 24/7. Drop-boxes are located in the following three areas:

· Downtown Tavares (at the Guardian Ad Litem/Veterans Services Building)

418 W. Alfred St., Tavares

Pickup Time: 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays)

· Leesburg (near the Lake County Tax Collector’s Office)

1720 N. Citrus Blvd., Leesburg

Pickup Time: 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays)

· Clermont (behind the Citrus Tower Village Publix Shopping Center)

290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont

Pickup Time: 10:45 a.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays)