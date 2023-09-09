88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 9, 2023
type here...

Roseate spoonbill preening behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

This beautiful roseate spoonbill was displaying its colorful plumage while preening behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Roseate spoonbill preening behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages
Roseate spoonbill preening behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Another tirade from Marsha about President Trump

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to an Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer about President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Morse Boulevard safety issue is similar to the Charter School

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, likens the Morse Boulevard problem to The Villages Charter School.

Jennifer Parr’s son’s slap on the wrist spotlights double justice system

A Village of Tall Trees resident claims Jennifer Parr’s son’s slap on the wrist after his arrest spotlights the “double justice system.”

Give me a break!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident addresses the complainers who are unhappy about noise from The Villages High School football games.

A little peace and quiet is not too much to ask

A future homeowner in The Villages responds to a Letter to the Editor defending the “joyous” sounds of football games and pickleball.

Photos