Shoplifter serves back-to-back sentences after thefts at Home Depot

A shoplifter spent the month of August in jail after a pair of thefts at local Home Depot stores.

Stacy Lynn Steady, 45, of Summerfield, was arrested Aug. 1 after attempting to steal $331.70 worth of merchandise at the Home Depot in Lady Lake. She was booked at the Lake County Jail where she served five days behind bars after pleading no contest to a theft charge.

At the time of her arrest at Home Depot in Lady Lake, Steady was wanted on a warrant charging her with a 2022 theft at Home Depot in Ocala. In that incident, she was confronted by store personnel and fled the store. Images of Steady were captured on video surveillance and the photos were circulated among law enforcement. A police officer was able to identify Steady, who has a long criminal record. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

After Steady completed her sentence at the Lake County Jail, she was transferred to the Marion County Jail where she served an additional 19 days in the theft at Home Depot in Ocala.

After she completed her Marion County sentence, Steady was transferred to the Sumter County Jail where she was spending the weekend being held without bond. A judge has revoked her bond in connection with a 2022 arrest in which she was suspected of shoplifting when she was caught with methamphetamine at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.