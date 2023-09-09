Sumter Commission chairman appointed to statewide policy committee

Sumter County Commissioner Craig Estep has been appointed as a policy leader to the Florida Association of Counties’ Finance, Tax & Administration policy committee.

FAC’s Policy Committees are responsible for proposing, debating and adopting policy positions that focus on improving and preserving Florida’s counties.

The Finance, Tax & Administration deals with public policies that encompasses the following:

Taxation

Local Revenue

State Shared Revenue

Economic Development

Local Fiscal Administration

Local Administrative and Management Issues Intergovernmental Relations (Constitutional Officers) Public Records

Elections

Ethics

Florida Retirement System

“This appointment ensures that Sumter County citizens will have a voice on their behalf during deliberations on policy issues,” said Estep, a resident of The Villages.

Estep will hold a committee position for one year. Throughout his term, he will work closely with FAC’s executive committee to develop and recommend a statewide legislation platform for issues within their committee’s jurisdiction. These platforms will serve as a guide in shaping the associations’ priorities for the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

“The success of the association, and by extension Florida counties, relies heavily on the role played by our policy committees,” said FAC President Bill Truex, who appointed the policy leaders. “I took careful time and consideration when choosing this year’s appointments and I am confident that each leader’s invaluable expertise will be an asset to accurately represent the diverse needs of our state.”