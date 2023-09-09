87.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Teaming up with renowned crime fighter John Walsh

By Ashley Moody
This week, I teamed up with renowned crime fighter and victims’ advocate John Walsh and the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers for a new statewide public-safety initiative. We are encouraging Floridians to be proactive in helping law enforcement solve cases by reporting crime using **TIPS.

**TIPS is our state’s anonymous tipline. Before launching this line, Floridians needed to look up the specific region’s Crime Stoppers number to report a crime—there are 27 different offices each with separate phone numbers. 

But now, by simply dialing **TIPS on a cellphone, citizens are automatically rerouted to the nearest regional Crime Stoppers office. Crime Stoppers USA has also adopted the phone number for nationwide use! 

Now, anyone in the United States can report crime anonymously with this easy-to-remember number and possibly collect a reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

John Walsh is joining FACS and I to get the word out about this important tool. John Walsh is the relentless force behind the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and for years he alerted and informed the world about the nation’s high-profile criminals as the host of America’s Most Wanted. I am excited that John is helping us recruit Floridians to join our fight against crime. 

While we are enjoying a low crime rate statewide, it is important that law-abiding citizens help our law enforcement officers solve cases and stop criminals. By being proactive, Floridians can help keep their communities safe.

Working together, we can stop crime, protect Floridians and build a Stronger, Safer Florida!

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

