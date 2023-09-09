Three Dog Night books return performance in The Villages

Three Dog Night has booked a return performance in The Villages.

The legendary band, which performed last year in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million- selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Its records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tens of millions of Three Dog Night records have been sold through the years.

Tickets can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229.