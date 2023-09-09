Witness tails suspect who allegedly struck elderly woman near Colony Cottage

A witness tailed a suspect who allegedly struck an elderly woman near Colony Cottage Recreation Center in The Villages.

The witness saw the altercation at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard and called 911, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The witness reported seeing a woman strike an elderly woman outside a vehicle.

The witness got the license plate number and proceeded to follow the vehicle to County Road 44A and County 225 where the driver pulled up to a residence and the two women exited the vehicle.

Deputies made contact with 36-year-old Natasha Lynne Brown who admitted she punched the older woman “because she did not like the song that was on the radio,” the report said.

Brown, who has two previous battery convictions, was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.