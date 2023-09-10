84.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Albert Michael Forster

By Staff Report

Albert Michael Forster, 71 of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2023.

Born and raised in Buffalo, Al lived a full life as a husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and avid car collector. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Oliver) and was predeceased by his wife, Marcia (Miesowicz) and sister, Jane (James) Liegl. Albert is also survived by his five children; Suzanne (Shawn), Michael (Kelly), Sarah (Koki) Washio, Albert (AJ), Kaitlyn and sister, Carol (Clint) Robinson.

After a 40-year career as a Sales Manager at several trucking companies, Albert retired in 2020. He spent his retirement active in various car clubs in Buffalo and later, in The Villages, FL. Al enjoyed sharing his love of cars with his grandsons Michael (Mikey), Conrad and Kiku.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Albert in Western New York at the convenience of the family.

Photos