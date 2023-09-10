China will be topic of discussion at next meeting of The Villages MAGA Club

Gordon Chang will be speaking at an event later this month hosted by The Villages MAGA Club.

Chang and guest speaker Melissa Beaudoin are set to appear at a rally on Sept. 22 at the Rohan Recreation Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the pair taking the stage at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and available at either https://villagesmagaclub.org/ or by calling (352) 492-8856.

The event is open to the public with no Villages ID required to enter. Additionally, light refreshments and a 50/50 raffle will be available for guests.

Chang is an American journalist and author of The Coming Collapse of China. He is an expert on relations with China and a news contributor to both Newsmax and Fox News. His attendance at the rally will be to discuss “China’s War on America,” detailing its global influence and the potential implications for the world.

Beaudoin will be educating the audience on becoming a poll watcher.

This event comes as one of many put on by The Villages MAGA Club, including appearances by Judge Jeanine Pirro and Donald Trump, Jr., earlier this year.