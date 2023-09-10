Hometown Twirlers to host open house this week at Coconut Cove

The Hometown Twirlers will be holding an open house from 11 a.m. until noon Friday, Sept. 15 at Coconut Cove Recreation Center.

“We will be there to answer your questions about becoming a member. We can also answer any questions from clubs looking for entertainment, we will also be performing some of our numbers,” said Susan Donahue-Osborne of the Hometown Twirlers.

The Hometown Twirlers perform at social clubs, assisted living facilities and other venues.

“We also give to charitable organizations such as Patriot Service Dogs and various other charities,” Donahue-Osborne said.

For more information, contact Donahue-Osborne at (330) 718-0868 or susandonahueosborne@aol.com