Lady Lake Mayor James Rietz has issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

This will be the 236th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Members of both Villages NSDAR chapters, Puc Puggy Chapter and John Bartram Chapter, were present to witness the ceremony. Regent Sylvia Walden, Puc Puggy Chapter, received the proclamation and encouraged all attending the meeting to ring a bell at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 in remembrance of this important historical event.