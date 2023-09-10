With grace, dignity and love, Marilyn Douglas Ryan, 90, of Palo Alto Avenue, The Villages, died peacefully on September 5, 2023, with her loving family by her side at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages. She was born November 15, 1932 to Joseph Anthony and Helen Cooney Douglas in Savannah, Georgia. She was the youngest of two children.

Marilyn attended St. Vincent’s Academy, Savannah, Georgia where she graduated with honors. Following graduation, she attended Sacred Heart College in Belmont, North Carolina. She returned home to Savannah where she worked as an administrative assistant in the Base Commander’s office at Hunter Air Force Base.

Marilyn met the love of her life, William Henry “Bill” Ryan, in Savannah, Georgia while he was stationed at Hunter. The two married in 1954. Together Marilyn and Bill had four children. She adored her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn’s happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her family, dining, playing games, and traveling to the beach and lake.

Marilyn was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed a successful career outside the home serving as an administrative assistant with Austin Quality Foods and as Town Clerk for the Town of Cary, North Carolina before her retirement in 1992. After retirement, Marilyn enjoyed volunteering with several organizations.

Marilyn is survived by husband William “Bill” Ryan of The Villages; son Michael Joseph Ryan of Elgin, South Carolina; daughter Pamela Joan Ryan Sydnor (Kirk) of Lynchburg, Virginia; daughter Margaret Mary Ryan Carter (Michael) of Clinton, North Carolina; grandchildren: Christopher Ryan (Casey), Kevin Ryan (fiancÃ© Kelli Hermesch), Brett Sydnor Dunevant (Brandon), Taylor Sydnor, Georgie Sydnor, and Ryan Carter (Parish); and great-grandchildren: John Michael Ryan and Ava Dunevant with two more on the way. She also has a niece and four nephews.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Anthony Douglas, Sr; mother, Helen Cooney Douglas; daughter, Anne Elizabeth Ryan; brother, Joseph Anthony Douglas, Jr. and sister-in-law, Gail Tebeau Douglas.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday September 12, 10:00 AM, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, The Villages. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 304 LaGrande Blvd, The Villages, Florida 32159.