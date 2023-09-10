87.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Sex offender convicted of molesting child moves into rented villa in The Villages

By Staff Report
James Lee Ballard

A sex offender convicted of molesting a child has moved into a rented villa in The Villages.

James Lee Ballard, 57, on Sept. 1 registered an address at 3446 Newcastle Ave. in the Placida Villas in the Village of Dunedin, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ballard was arrested in 2019 in Alachua County after molesting a young boy who was in his Bible studies class. Ballard was accused of having oral sex with the boy, who was younger than 12 at the time. Ballard had worked as a substitute teacher and health clinic assistant for the Marion County School Board.

3446 Newcastle Ave. in the Placida Villas
James Lee Ballard is living at 3446 Newcastle Ave. in the Placida Villas.

Ballard was convicted of two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct.

The villa where Ballard is living has been owned since 2021 by Porter Wilson Investments Inc. of Bass Lake, Calif.

Ballard is driving a gray 2004 Ford truck, according to FDLE.

