The Villages’ unconstrained growth comes at a price

To the Editor:

So The Villages just bought an additional 3,200 acres in Leesburg. And the march to Orlando and Tampa continues unabated.

For some, The Villages essentially controlling all the land in central Florida is a good thing. That this is merely an example of American capitalism at work, regardless the cost. And I know some will say that I’m fine with the growth to where I am but now want the door shut behind me.

Everyone here, particularly the long-term residents, have stories of promises made then broken. They were going to stop at 466, then 466a, then Route 44, the Turnpike, etc. We’ve seen how The Villages used Brett Hage, paying him almost a million-dollar salary. How in his capacity as state representative he was able to get a law passed which drastically lessened any possible increase in impact fees, which in turn greatly facilitated this growth. How a brave man named Oren Miller was elected Sumter County commissioner on the platform of lowering taxes and getting The Villages to finally pay their fair share. How he then paid the ultimate price for his heresy by being jailed on trumped up charges.

Why is The Villages the sinkhole capital of the sinkhole state? The environmental impact of this unrestrained growth is immeasurable. The wildlife and foliage displaced or destroyed. What is the impact on our portion of the Florian aquifer?

I’ve lived here seven years now. It’s been a godsend to me by giving me back the freedom of self mobility via golf cart. However, in this time there has been a noticeable decrease in the sense of community. If you reside on The Historic Side would you consider driving your cart down to the lights of Coleman Federal Prison?

For what is the unobstructed growth besides simple greed benefiting now the fourth and beyond generation of the Morses? Does anyone want The Villages to be ALL of Central Florida ? The original vision of The Villages was brilliant. But if Harold Schwartz was alive today, I’m thinking he would be aghast.

Casey Marr

Village of Pine Ridge