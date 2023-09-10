Troll ladies in golf cart with clipboard could be losing more territory

The notorious troll ladies in a golf cart with a clipboard could soon be losing more territory.

Notices will be going up at the postal stations in Community Development District 3 alerting residents to a public hearing in October at which supervisors will determine the fate of the anonymous complaint system.

If CDD 4 eliminates anonymous complaints, it will join the growing wave of CDDs in The Villages shutting down the trolls, who are said to file a long list of deed compliance complaints with a single phone call to Community Standards.

Four of the five supervisors on the CDD 3 board indicated on Friday they are ready to end anonymous complaints.

“I want to do away with anonymous complaints,” said Supervisor Gail Lazenby, who admitted that he had been a backer of the anonymous complaint system in years past.

Only Supervisor Terry Biddle said he is undecided.

“I am here to represent the people of our district. I would want to hear from them,” Biddle said.

Supervisors said they would welcome public input prior to or during the public hearing which will be held next month. Notices will be going up at postal stations to make CDD 3 residents aware of the upcoming vote.

CDD 3 reverses earlier position on hearing officer

At Friday’s meeting, CDD 3 supervisors reversed an earlier decision to use a special hearing officer to preside at deed compliance public hearings.

CDD 3 had opted to hire retired Lake County Judge Terry Neal to act as a hearing officer, relieving the supervisors of the often-uncomfortable task of hearing deed compliance cases.

Lazenby had high praise for Neal and her professionalism. But he attended one of the public hearings and said he had a change of heart.

“The residents should have a right to come before us and have their cases heard,” Lazenby said. “The buck stops here. Not with the hearing officer.”

Biddle enthusiastically made the motion to reverse the earlier decision to turn the authority over to the hearing officer.

“I was opposed to this from Day One,” Biddle said.