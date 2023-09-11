92.5 F
The Villages
Monday, September 11, 2023
By Staff Report
Lawrence Franklyn Reinhart , 86, of The Villages FL passed away on September 7th, 2023 in Cornerstone Hospice, Lady Lake FL.

Larry was born in Quakertown PA to Franklin Thomas Reinhart and Miriam Sloyer Reinhart on April 19, 1937. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College & Trenton State University. He married Bette Louise Hartl on April 29, 1961 in Perkasie PA. He worked as a Special Ed Teacher for Pennridge School District 37 years. He enjoyed boating, skiing, biking, golfing and many other sports. He especially enjoyed music and sitting in with The Caribbean Chillers to play his Bongo Drums (Bongo Larry) as well as crafts, especially making Moravian stars.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his Sister Patricia Hockman & his son-in-law Timothy Albertson.

Larry is survived by his wife Bette; Daughter Wendy Albertson of The Villages FL; Son Kerry Reinhart & his wife Renee of Stratford, Ontario, Canada; brother Richard Stumb & wife Barbara of AL; sister Rebecca Russo of CA, Granddaughter Emily Albertson of CO; Grandson Benjamin Albertson of CO.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 15699 SE 80th Ave, Summerfield FL 34491 with Pastor Dave Connell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Cornerstone Hospice or Christ Lutheran Church.

 

