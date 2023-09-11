Turn signals and speeding tickets could make roundabouts safer

To the Editor:

Roundabout safety must be improved and enforced to ensure drivers do two simple things:

First, using turn signals to let the other drivers know intentions. How often do we sit, waiting for an opening to enter the circle, only to find the driver we have been waiting for exits when he reaches us?

Secondly, things will flow more smoothly and safely if the speed limit of 20 mph is enforced.

It’s high-time The Villages employs speed cameras, and starts handing out tickets for excessive speed.

Safety should be paramount for us senior residents.

Judy Meyer

Village of Glenbrook