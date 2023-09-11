Uninsured motorist with suspended license arrested after traffic stop at CVS

An uninsured motorist with a suspended driver’s license was arrested after a traffic stop at CVS in Wildwood.

Juan Santamaria, 31, of Summerfield, was driving a silver Mazda 6 at about 4 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over at the store at the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 for an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Santamaria admitted he does not have car insurance and does not have a valid driver’s license.

The officer found that Santamaria’s license has been suspended due to failure to pay fines in Lake County and Sumter County.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was ticketed for the expired license plate and for having no proof of insurance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.