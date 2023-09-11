92.5 F
The Villages
Monday, September 11, 2023
Villages of Parkwood man arrested with Twisted Tea and bath salts

By Meta Minton
A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested with Twisted Tea and bath salts.

Joshua Ignacio Carmona, 37, who lives in the family community in Oxford, was found shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday slumped over the wheel of a dark blue 2002 Dodge Caravan on County Road 144, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The key was in the van’s ignition.

A deputy knocked on the van’s window and woke up Carmona, who “appeared to be dazed with slurred speech.” An unopened raspberry Twisted Tea can, which was still cold to the touch, was found under the van’s driver’s seat. There was also a grocery bag with five empty Twisted Tea cans in the van. In addition a crystal-like substance was found in plastic bags in the van and the substancel tested positive for fentanyl and bath salts.

Carmona performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .052 and .053 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

