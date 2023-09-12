93.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Congressman Webster announces support for Biden impeachment inquiry

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has announced his support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to open a formal impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

Webster’s announcement comes ahead of a Thursday meeting in which GOP committee chairs are expected to present their findings and the status of investigations into the Biden family.

“For months, House Republicans have conducted methodical oversight investigations into President Biden’s influence peddling scheme and have uncovered serious allegations into his conduct. Unlike the Democrat’s soviet-style impeachment of President Trump, House Republicans are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into President Biden in the pursuit of oversight and accountability,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.

He said Biden needs to be held accountable.

“Following numerous witness testimonies and interviews, including that of the former business partner of the president’s son, we’ve learned that President Biden lied to the American people about his knowledge and involvement in his son’s business dealings. By launching a formal impeachment inquiry, the House Committees on Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways & Means will have additional tools needed to further investigate serious and credible allegations of abuse of power and corruption by the President and gather evidence necessary for accountability. Americans deserve answers and expect accountability,” Webster said.

Do you support the impeachment inquiry? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

