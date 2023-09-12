Convicted golf cart thief wanted on warrant tries to flee from deputies

A convicted golf cart thief tried to flee from Sumter County sheriff’s deputies who were attempting to arrest him on a warrant.

Nevada Allen Migan, 33, of Fruitland Park, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center for violating his probation on charges of grand theft.

Deputies were attempting to take Migan into custody on Saturday afternoon at a residence on County Road 230C in Wildwood. A deputy spotted Migan trying to climb over a fence behind the home. Deputies surrounded him and he surrendered.

Migan was convicted in the theft of a black Club Car golf cart stolen in November from 2021 a home on Kensington Place in the Village of St. Charles. The golf cart’s owner said Migan had been in his home installing a laminate floor. Migan was also charged with stealing tools from his previous employer, Wildwood Flooring. Migan had been placed on probation as a result of those cases.

In 2020, Migan had been arrested after biting his girlfriend’s nose.