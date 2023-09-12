90.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Let’s focus on real issues

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It is obvious that the person writing the letter regarding Hunter Biden getting protection from Secret Service if he happens to be convicted of something doesn’t seem to care that the taxpayers may have to pay to protect Trump if he goes to jail. I think it is more likely that Trump will be in jail a lot longer than Hunter. Also, as of 1994, children of former Presidents are only entitled to Secret Service protection until the age of 16. Trump used millions of taxpayer’s money to extend 6 months of protection to his grown children after he left office. See Forbes.com for entire article. I’m tired of all these false hypotheticals. Let’s focus on real issues.

Cynthia Cooper
Village of Springdale

 

