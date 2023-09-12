Suspected shoplifter wearing stolen shirt arrested at Goodwill store

A suspected shoplifter wearing a stolen shirt was arrested at the Goodwill store at Lady Lake Commons.

Amanda Lorraine Lea, 48, of Umatilla, attempted to leave the store at about 8 p.m. Sunday wearing the shirt for which she had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A store employee noticed Lea was wearing the stolen shirt.

When an officer attempted to question Lea, she gave the officer a false name. She claimed she had paid for the shirt, but did not have a receipt. The shirt was valued at $7.99.

Lea was accompanied by 52-year-old Glendina Flores of Summerfield. She was in possession of a stolen purse, which still had its $27 pricetag.

Lea was arrested on charges of theft and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Flores was arrested on a charge of theft. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $500 bond.