Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Teen and 30-year-old boyfriend arrested while riding unlicensed minibikes

By Staff Report
Ashley Todd
Gilbert Dauch Jr.
A teen and her 30-year-old boyfriend were arrested while riding unlicensed minibikes.

Gilbert Nicholas Dauch Jr. of Belleview was riding a minibike in the wee hours on Monday on SE Hwy. 25 in Weirsdale, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The minibike did not have a license plate. A check revealed that Dauch’s driver’s license has been suspended since 2014 for failure to pay court-ordered financial obligations.

While the deputy was speaking to Dauch, the Pennsylvania native’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Ashley Bryanah Todd of Summerfield, arrived on a minibike, which also had no license plate. The deputy discovered that Todd doesn’t have a driver’s license. Todd was in possession of a black backpack and a search of the backpack turned up marijuana. When Todd was being booked at the Marion County Jail, a bag containing methamphetamine was found in her underwear.

Todd is facing charges of driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, smuggling contraband into a detention facility and possession of marijuana. She was being held on $4,000 bond.

Dauch was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Dauch, who has a long criminal history, entered a plea upon his first appearance in Marion County Court. He was ordered to serve time in jail until Sept. 20

