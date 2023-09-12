Thousands of children go missing each year in Florida  

Florida’s missing children were the focus of the Florida Missing Children’s Day ceremony this week in Tallahassee.

The annual event is held to remember Florida’s missing children, recognize the state’s efforts in child protection and educate Floridians on child safety and abduction prevention.

Last year, about 28,000 missing children reports were made to Florida law enforcement agencies. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued 55 Missing Child Alerts and 12 AMBER Alerts statewide. Since the Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) opened 40 years ago, Florida has activated over 4,400 AMBER, Missing Child, Silver and Purple alerts and more than 1,600 missing persons have been directly recovered through their efforts, roughly 40 every year.

It’s heartbreaking to think of these children and what has become of them.

To see a current list of AMBER Alert cases, visit: http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/CurrentAlerts.asp.

A current list of Missing Child Alert cases can be found here: http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/CurrentMCAlerts.asp.