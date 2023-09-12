Trump family also enjoying Secret Service protection

To the Editor:

A recent letter bemoaned the fact of Hunter Biden having lifetime Secret Service protection because he’s been accused, not found guilty, in a court of law.

How about all those Trump family members who have had cases settled against them for lying and cheating in their business? And charity looting?

I guess that’s OK! Trump has 91 indictments currently in four courts! Hard to believe he won’t be found guilty in some or most of them. Lifetime Secret Service protection for him?

Leone Gentner

Village of Polo Ridge