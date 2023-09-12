71.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
type here...

Trump family also enjoying Secret Service protection

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A recent letter bemoaned the fact of Hunter Biden having lifetime Secret Service protection because he’s been accused, not found guilty, in a court of law.
How about all those Trump family members who have had cases settled against them for lying and cheating in their business? And charity looting?
I guess that’s OK! Trump has 91 indictments currently in four courts! Hard to believe he won’t be found guilty in some or most of them. Lifetime Secret Service protection for him?

Leone Gentner
Village of Polo Ridge

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Turn signals and speeding tickets could make roundabouts safer

A Village of Glenbrook resident believes turn signals and speeding tickets could improve safety at roundabouts in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no auto-correct!

A Village of Piedmont resident sets the record straight and says there was no auto-correct in his Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Non-partisan elections would benefit Sumter County citizens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident makes the argument that Sumter County citizens would benefit from non-partisan elections.

The Villages’ unconstrained growth comes at a price

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends the rapid growth of The Villages, comes at a price. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Taxpayers picking up tab for Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident bemoans the fact that the American taxpayers will likely be paying for Hunter Biden’s Secret Service protection for the rest of his life.

Photos