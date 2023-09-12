Villager arrested in attack on lady friend after outing at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager was arrested in an attack on his lady friend after an outing at Lake Sumter Landing.

Ricardo Duallo, 58, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Monday on a felony charge of battery after leaving a seven-inch abrasion on the forearm of his lady friend during an argument over an outing at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted they had both been drinking.

Duallo claimed he had tried to de-escalate the situation by placing the woman in a hug and trying to get her to “calm down,” the report said. He said she lost her balance and fell to the floor.

A criminal history check revealed that Duallo had been convicted in 1989 on a charge of simple battery in New Jersey.

Due to the previous battery conviction, his arrest Monday was elevated to a felony charge. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.