Tuesday, September 12, 2023
We cannot continue to pay for uncontrolled growth

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Perhaps The Villages Developer needs to slow growth until they figure out who will pay for the infrastructure necessary for new development.
We already pay our bonds for infrastructure necessary in our village, but we cannot continue to pay for uncontrolled growth.
Has our Developer heard of inflation?  It affects residents in The Villages, too.
Can we stop and take a breath?  This growth cannot continue and still provide all the amenities that we enjoy in The Villages, which is why we bought our homes here in the first place.  Owning in The Villages is starting to feel like owning a timeshare – and we all know the direction they’re headed.

Peg Redmon
Village of Pine Hills

 

