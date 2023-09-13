Formal pitch for Portillo’s restaurant to be presented in special meeting

A formal pitch for a new Portillo’s restaurant will be presented in a special meeting of the Lady Lake Commission.

The meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

There has been plenty of excitement about Portillo’s entry into this market. The restaurant chain is a Chicago-area favorite.

Portillo’s will be represented at Monday’s meeting by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc.

The restaurant will be constructed on 3.51 acres along U.S. Hwy. 27/441, southeast of Tire Kingdom. The vacant parcel, commonly referenced as the Mayfield property, will be the site of the new 7,800-square-foot restaurant which will seat 212 patrons and provide drive-through ordering. The restaurant will also offer outdoor patio seating which can accommodate up to 48 diners.

The proposed Portillo’s restaurant has a unique design and it will be outside the four design standards required for new construction in the town – Frame Vernacular, Craftsman/Bungalow, Mediterranean and Mission. The design being pitched by Portillo’s features a modern exterior with red brick, stone block, glass walls, sconces and decorative mounted lights.

Portillo’s plan also calls for a total of 592 caliper inches of tree plantings, exceeding the 523 caliper inches required by the town.

The restaurant will offer a large drive-thru service section. Portillo’s drive-thru operations are completely cashless, so customers must pay with credit, debit or gift cards. The company said it made the change for the safety of its employees. Cash is still accepted inside Portillo’s restaurants.