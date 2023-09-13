92.4 F
Former top prosecutor appointed to judgeship by DeSantis

By Staff Report
The former top prosecutor for Lake, Sumter and Marion counties has been appointed to a judgeship by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor announced the appointment Tuesday of Brad King to a judgeship in the 5th Judicial Circuit. It’s familiar territory for him.

King served as the state attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit from 1989 to 2020. He was succeeded by William Gladson, who worked under King.

King earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. He follows Judge Richard Singeltary, who stepped down from the bench.

