Local GOP to welcome DeSantis-backed group taking aim at Florida’s schools

The Republican Assembly of Sumter County will host a presentation next week by the Florida Citizens Alliance, a group which has been scrutinizing the curriculum in public education.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Wildwood Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Florida Citizens Alliance contends it is “dedicated to improving” Florida’s K-12 education system.

“With your support, we can promote legislative action, engage local communities, and provide alternative education resources to help transform the future of education in Florida. Together, we can ensure that our children receive the education they need to become responsible, productive members of society,” the group said in describing its mission.

The nonprofit group, with deep ties to the governor, has claimed that children who attend public schools are being “indoctrinated” in a “system that undermines their individual rights and destroys our nation’s founding principles and family values.”

