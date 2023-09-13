Political bickering is out of control

To the Editor:

I’ve seen a lot of back and forth political bickering and I’ve wondered if I should wade into these waters. Then I read the responses to Robert Basye and decided I should. Robert used a capital letter of Q instead of using the word cue, seeing this was confirmation that I do indeed need to share what I know.

The bickering about Biden v. Trump is a moot point, we are watching a movie that is been scripted in such a way as to wake us up to global corruption that has existed and operated behind the scenes for decades.

I invite all the readers to watch this documentary, and before you summarily dismiss the content, be open to doing your own research. Everything can be verified with a little digging.

https://rumble.com/v3gfzec-documentary-the-greatest-show-on-earth-2023.html

Stop fighting with each other, we will need one another when this storm hits, nothing can stop the torrent of truth that is coming. Just as each and everyone of us needs Jesus, we will be needing one another.

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26 AMPC

Michael Landry

Wildwood