Villager spared prosecution in attack that left husband with bloody face

A Villager has been spared prosecution in an alleged attack on her husband at their villa in the Village of Fenney.

The prosecutor’s office announced last month that 58-year-old Jennifer Jeanne Peccerillo won’t be charged in the July 8 altercation that left her 72-year-old spouse with a bloody face.

Her husband signed an affidavit indicating he wished to see the case against his wife dismissed, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court.

When officers arrived at the couple’s home in the Longleaf Villas, they found that Peccerillo’s husband had “fresh blood on the bridge of his nose” and blood also stained his shirt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The husband said his wife had “kicked him, punched him and hit him with a wooden table.” An officer noted two legs had been broken off the table. The husband said that if he hadn’t called police, his wife “would still be hitting him,” the report said.

Peccerillo claimed her husband had been drinking and was verbally abusive, calling her a “douche bag.” She admitted she was “mad” and “backhanded him in the face.” The native of New York also said she climbed on top of her husband of 25 years and “landed a couple of closed-fist strikes.”

The officer who wrote the arrest report noted that Peccerillo had a large ring on her right hand and the nature of her husband’s injury seemed to indicate the ring had been used to inflict his injuries.