Carol Vignola VanSteen passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Born during a blizzard on Christmas Eve, Carol Regina Vignola VanSteen lived true to her birthright as a force of nature and faith. She was the hardest worker, the fiercest Mama-Bear, and the most loyal of friends and family.

Carol was born Dec. 24, 1945, in Haverford, Pa. In her childhood years, her family moved to Dewey Beach, where they owned and operated the Rainbow Cove Motel and Cottages. She attended St. Edmond through eighth grade and Rehoboth High School as one of 37 graduates in 1964. In 1960, Dewey Beach was a small coastal village and mostly abandoned for nine months of the year. Beach life would always be a large part of her life.

Carol prevailed over many challenges. As a single Mom, she raised her three wonderful children who each inherited her strength and goodness. She worked hard, ultimately in roles as administrator and manager of a nursing agency in Florida and later at Custom Cabinets in Delaware.

Once her children and career were on course, Carol married and thrived with her husband, Bill VanStee, who sadly died in 1999. She later retired to live in The Villages, Fla., where she met and married Mike Elsmore. With Mike, Carol’s lifetime of hard work was rewarded with love, fun and peace.

The touchstone of Carol’s life is the purpose she found in her children and grandchildren. Carol commanded a room with a laugh, spark, and a brilliant smile. She lived with positive and compassionate energy. Time with Carol left us all feeling better.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Eva Vignola; brother, Robert (Judy) Vignola, and nephew, Steven Vignola, all of Rehoboth Beach; and her brother, David Vignola of Florida, and niece, Terry Vignola of Pennsylvania and Rehoboth Beach. She is survived by her husband, Mike Elsmore of The Villages, Fla.; sister Valerie (Jerry) Campbell of Greenwood and The Villages; brother, Ray (Adele) Vignola of The Villages; and her beloved children, daughter, Melissa Salazar; son, Mathew (Denise) Peak of Florida; son, Gregory (Robin) Peak of Virginia; grandsons, Mathew Peak Jr., and Samuel and Sawyer Peak; her three great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private.