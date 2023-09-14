79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 14, 2023
type here...

CDD 7 backs down from 20% increase in maintenance assessment

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has backed down from a 20 percent increase in the maintenance assessment paid by residents.

Numerous residents showed up for the board meeting held Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The agenda published prior to the meeting indicated that a 20 percent hike was to be considered. However, supervisors said the agenda was not clear because they believed they had reserved the right to reduce the maintenance assessment increase to 15 percent on the day of the vote. The agenda included a chart showing how much residents could expect to pay with a 20 percent increase. It did not include the rates residents would have paid with a lesser increase.

“I expected to have a choice,” said Supervisor Judi-Ann Rutherford.

Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said he preferred a 15 percent increase, which prompted Supervisor Ed Coleman to note that CDD 7 might be looking at another increase next year.

Budget Director Brandy Cook pointed out that the 15 percent increase would bring in about $100,000 less in revenue.

The board chairman reminded residents in the room that more than half of the CDD 7 budget is used to fund the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Repeal the rule against stone!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident urges officials to repeal the rule against stone landscaping at patio villas. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Will we be able to continue to afford to live in The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident wonders if it will continue to be affordable to live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Problem with water dispensers at golf courses

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a problem with water dispensers at the golf courses.

Widening Morse Boulevard won’t fix traffic woes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda North resident argues that widening Morse Boulevard won’t fix the traffic woes.

Reader wonders ‘Where the beef?’ when it comes to Biden impeachment inquiry

A reader is wondering “Where the beef?” when it comes to the GOP’s impeachment inquiry of President Biden.

Photos