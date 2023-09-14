CDD 7 backs down from 20% increase in maintenance assessment

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has backed down from a 20 percent increase in the maintenance assessment paid by residents.

Numerous residents showed up for the board meeting held Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The agenda published prior to the meeting indicated that a 20 percent hike was to be considered. However, supervisors said the agenda was not clear because they believed they had reserved the right to reduce the maintenance assessment increase to 15 percent on the day of the vote. The agenda included a chart showing how much residents could expect to pay with a 20 percent increase. It did not include the rates residents would have paid with a lesser increase.

“I expected to have a choice,” said Supervisor Judi-Ann Rutherford.

Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said he preferred a 15 percent increase, which prompted Supervisor Ed Coleman to note that CDD 7 might be looking at another increase next year.

Budget Director Brandy Cook pointed out that the 15 percent increase would bring in about $100,000 less in revenue.

The board chairman reminded residents in the room that more than half of the CDD 7 budget is used to fund the Project Wide Advisory Committee.