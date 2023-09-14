84.9 F
Elaine Mae Young

By Staff Report
Elaine Mae Young

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Elaine Mae Young slipped the bonds of this earth and slid gently into the arms of her loving Savior. We mourn the loss of our sister, mother and grandmother but rejoice that her faith has afforded us the opportunity to see her again.

Elaine was born on June 4, 1942, in Central Ohio where she called home for many years. Elaine attended Franklin Heights High School in Columbus, Ohio where she played the clarinet in the marching band and graduated in 1960. She was employed by Ohio National Bank and Process Division, Inc. In 1992, Elaine moved to The Villages, FL where she worked for the golf division and had a brush with greatness when she met Nancy Lopez and other professional golfers that played the courses there. She later went on to work at The Merchantile at Sumter Landing. Elaine loved to golf and she played regularly, even chalking up two holes-in-one.

Elaine is survived by her three children and their spouses: Larry Reeder (Susan), Susan Noel (Victor) and Mark Reeder (Kasey); proud grandmother of seven grand-children: Larry Reeder Jr, Nicholas Hackney, Leah Kilchrist (Kyle Jr), Kaitlin Howell (Ken), Andrew Reeder, Michael Hackney, and Zachary Reeder (Annika); her four great-grandchildren: Cora & Lily Howell and Vincent & Lilah Reeder and her sister, Joyce Hess (Jim). Preceding her in death were her parents, Lawrence and Katherine Dean and her spouses, Bill Young and Morse Catt.

A memorial service will be open to the public and will be scheduled for early October in The Villages, FL.

