Thursday, September 14, 2023
By Staff Report
Ellen Tones, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages, FL while under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice. She was born February 7, 1939 in Oradell, NJ to Edward and Margaret Van Hook. Ellen was predeceased by her husband Robert E. (“Bob”) Tones, who she has missed every day since his death in June of 2017, her parents, and her sister Lois Martin of Sarasota CA.

Ellen is survived by her four children: Karen (Edward) LeRoy, Honesdale, PA, Christine Norton, Webster NY, Debra (David) Randall, Wake Forest, NC, Lorie (Richard) Enos, Penn Yan, NY; 10 grandchildren: Allyson (Brandon) Diefenbach, Honesdale, PA, Cameron (Kyle) Randall, Seattle, WA, Jared (Elisabeth) Enos, Denver, CO, Lindsey (Mike) Green, Honesdale, PA, Alyssa (Collin) Taylor, Beaufort, NC, Jessica (Brian) Smith, Irondequoit, NY, Patrick Bayly, Pittsburgh, PA, Scott (Dominique) Bayly , Honesdale, PA, Mikayla Reynolds, Olean, NY, Bradley Reynolds, Webster, NY; 6 great grandchildren who will always remember their GG: Jason Green, Emilia, Charlie & Lennox Diefenbach, Sullivan Smith, and Peyton Bayly.

Ellen was loved by many and was a friend to all. Ellen was a graduate of Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, NJ. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. She went on to complete her Master’s Degree in Education at SUNY Oswego. She was an avid golfer and was very proud to have had 3 holes-in-one. She was a passionate and active member of her synchronized swimming group, the Aqua Rhythms, which performed its synchronized routines in The Villages, FL. Ellen took great joy in helping to choreograph some of the routines and she was proud to have been told that of all the positions she performed, she had the best “ballet legs”.

In honor of Ellen’s wishes there are no calling hours and funeral services will be held privately in Penn Yan, NY where her ashes will be laid to rest with her husband Bob, her true soul mate. May they finally rest in peace, together again.

