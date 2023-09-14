79 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Great blue heron catches breakfast at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This great blue heron was preparing to enjoy a freshly caught catfish breakfast at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Photos