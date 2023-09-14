Nancy Follis Robinson, 90, of The Villages, FL passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She was born January 10, 1933, in Cleveland, OH to Norman L. and Etta L. (Reed) Follis.

Nancy’s essence was to serve others. She was The Original “Lady In The Dark” radio personality. A program she anonymously initiated designed to inform low vision and blind listeners of available services. She was instrumental in fostering Legislation to put braille identification labels on pressurized cans. She organized and drove bowling leagues for the blind and designed the railing system used to guide the bowlers.

She and her husband Stu were actively involved in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 30 years executing mission patrols, sea rescues, vessel examinations, manning radios, and teaching classes. She moved up the ranks to serve 8 years as the Surface and Air Operations Officer for District 7 (includes all the Virgin Islands, PR, and FL). She had a pilot that escorted her to these locations. Locally, she would use her own boat. When she and her husband moved to The Villages they donated her boat, “WHITE KNUCKLES” to the flotilla to continue training new members in updated rescue techniques. Today this vessel is widely known simply as, “USCGAUX 210404.”

Among raising five children, and a barn full of animals, she volunteered as a Candy Striper, 4H Club Leader, Girl Scout Leader, and many other positions. She could drive a tractor and ride a motorcycle.

She was preceded by her parents and sister, Betty Wightman.

She was survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Stuart A. Robinson; daughters: Dawn (Chris) Ginnane and Nanette (Terry) Kennedy; sons: Norman (Judy) Robinson, James (Daphne) Robinson; and Matthew (Elsie) Isenberg; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit… www.bankspagetheus.com

Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 11 am – 1:30 pm, at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162 The family asks that you do not wear black as this is a joyful celebration of her love for life.