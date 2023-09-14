79 F
Neighbors up in arms over lack of action at house gutted by fire

By Meta Minton

Neighbors are up in arms over the lack of action at a house gutted by fire more than two months ago in The Villages.

The fire heavily damaged the home July 5 at 3311 Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. The investigation remains open.

Neighbors continue to suffer in the aftermath of the fire and are worried about the instability of the structure as well as dangerous debris at the site.

This home on Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte was heavily damaged by fire on July 5.

Unhappy residents attended the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday afternoon at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

They described the burned-out home as an “eyesore” and fear it is becoming a breeding ground for critters, including rats. They are also worried that if a hurricane or tropical storm hits, debris from the home could come flying in their direction.

Unfortunately, the residents got little satisfaction by attending the meeting. They were told the home is the subject of an open deed compliance case, therefore supervisors, district staff and district counsel could not comment on the status of the case.

The home was purchased in 2021 by Kevin Charles Petit for $342,500.

The CDD 9 board has wrestled for more than a year with a home destroyed by fire in 2022 at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist. The construction at the home was supposed to have been completed in June. It may not be done until November.

Fines are accumulating and CDD 9 Board Chairman Jack Reimer said a lien has been placed against the home. A dumpster is still sitting in the front yard.

“He appears to be thumbing his nose at us,” said Supervisor Steve Brown. “We don’t want this again in the future. We need to learn our lesson.”

