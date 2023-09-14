84.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Not one shred of evidence to support impeachment of President Biden

By Miles Zaremski
Miles Zaremski

Congressman Webster has announced his backing of an impeachment inquiry of President Biden. He knows not of what he supports. 

It is a fool’s errand, for there is not one shred of evidence that ties President Biden to the requirements imposed on Webster —indeed all of the House Republicans that support this inquiry—by our Constitution, to wit, “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

What is happening is that the leader of the House, Kevin McCarthy, is saving his legislative neck by not only bowing to the likes of his caucus’ far right, like Florida’s Matt Gaetz and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, but coming on bended knee to his “false idol,” Donald Trump, once more. McCarthy knows that if he put impeachment up for a vote on the House floor, he wouldn’t have the required 218 votes. Trump lost elections for Republicans in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and if the Republicans continue down this impeachment inquiry path, the 2024 elections will follow a similar path. 

As if to tie a bow around all this, I am reminded of the famous line from the noted movie, Forrest Gump, you know, the one starring Tom Hanks as Forrest, Gary Sinise as Uncle Dan, etc.  That line is, “stupid is as stupid does”.

Miles J. Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.

